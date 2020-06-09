Now hiring, cornwall, ontario

Yard sales allowed according to EOHU

June 9, 2020 at 10 h 25 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Stock photo from Flickr by r. nial bradshaw.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has stated that nothing is preventing residents from holding yard sales, there are however, a few pandemic restrictions that still must be observed.

According to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU, after consulting with EOHU lawyers, nothing is preventing home owners from holding yard sales, as they occur on private property.

Dr. Roumeliotis did add however, that it was the responsibility of the home owner to ensure that proper social distancing was being observed, and that there were no more than the allowed limit of people were on the property at the same time.

Under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), no more than five people are currently allowed to gather in a public setting. As of Friday, June 12, that number will be increased to 10.

City of Cornwall administration and the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) issued a notice on April 3 discouraging residents from holding yard sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So as of today, they’re probably still not a great idea but they can legally be held as long as you adhere to physical distancing measures and also adhere to all other applicable bylaws, i.e. no more than 2 sales in a calendar year as per Second Hand Goods Bylaw,” reads an emailed statement from Raymonde McDonald of Cornwall’s Building and By-Law office.

