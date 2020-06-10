Now Hiring, Cornwall, Ontario

Gray’s Creek bridge to close in July

June 10, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 43 min on June 9, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Gray’s Creek bridge to close in July

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Starting in early July, the Gray’s Creek bridge will be closed for about four months while the United Counties of SD&G complete upgrades and repairs.

County Rd. 2 will be closed, with a detour in place at Purcell Rd. diverting people to Tyotown Rd. and back at Boundary Rd.

“The work we will be completing at the bridge is the replacement of all of the railings. The railings are deficient, they don’t meet current code for accident protection,” said Ben de Haan the United Counties of SD&G Director of Transportation and Planning Services.

They also will be replacing leaking expansion joints, repairing the deck of the bridge, and adding new asphalt amongst other work.

“We’re actually going to have concrete bike lanes to delineate the bike path that goes over top of the bridge,” de Haan said.

The United Counties of SD&G has contracted Willis Kerr Contracting Ltd. to complete the work by Nov. 15.

The Gray’s Creek bridge is 55-years-old with the work being done on it designed to extend its life another 50 years.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Province allowing restaurants to expand patios
Regional News

Province allowing restaurants to expand patios

ONTARIO - The province of Ontario is allowing restaurants to expand their patios temporarily as they re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic. On…

SDG Library launching curbside pick-up service
Regional News

SDG Library launching curbside pick-up service

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - SDG Counties Library announced that starting Monday, June 15, they will begin offering a curbside…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario