Gray’s Creek bridge to close in July

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Starting in early July, the Gray’s Creek bridge will be closed for about four months while the United Counties of SD&G complete upgrades and repairs.

County Rd. 2 will be closed, with a detour in place at Purcell Rd. diverting people to Tyotown Rd. and back at Boundary Rd.

“The work we will be completing at the bridge is the replacement of all of the railings. The railings are deficient, they don’t meet current code for accident protection,” said Ben de Haan the United Counties of SD&G Director of Transportation and Planning Services.

They also will be replacing leaking expansion joints, repairing the deck of the bridge, and adding new asphalt amongst other work.

“We’re actually going to have concrete bike lanes to delineate the bike path that goes over top of the bridge,” de Haan said.

The United Counties of SD&G has contracted Willis Kerr Contracting Ltd. to complete the work by Nov. 15.

The Gray’s Creek bridge is 55-years-old with the work being done on it designed to extend its life another 50 years.