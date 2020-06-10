Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Severe thunderstorm watch for Cornwall area June 10

June 10, 2020 at 13 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Severe thunderstorm watch for Cornwall area June 10
Thunderstorm striking the Cornwall region.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Cornwall area on Wednesday, June 10.

“Thunderstorms moving through this afternoon into this evening have the potential to become severe. Damaging wind gusts causing local power outages and torrential downpours are the main threats,” reads the statement from Environment Canada.

According to The Weather Network, thunderstorms could begin in Cornwall at around 2 p.m. until a short break at 5 p.m. before beginning again at 7 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m.

Thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday, June 11 as well.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Yard sales allowed according to EOHU
Local News

Yard sales allowed according to EOHU

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has stated that nothing is preventing residents from holding yard sales, there are however, a few pandemic restrictions…

Cornwall man facing breach charges, careless use of ammo
Local News

Cornwall man facing breach charges, careless use of ammo

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 7, 2020 and charged with the following: • Breach of probation…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario