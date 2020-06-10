Severe thunderstorm watch for Cornwall area June 10

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Cornwall area on Wednesday, June 10.

“Thunderstorms moving through this afternoon into this evening have the potential to become severe. Damaging wind gusts causing local power outages and torrential downpours are the main threats,” reads the statement from Environment Canada.

According to The Weather Network, thunderstorms could begin in Cornwall at around 2 p.m. until a short break at 5 p.m. before beginning again at 7 p.m. and continuing until 10 p.m.

Thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday, June 11 as well.