Now hiring, cornwall, ontario

ALS Walk goes online

June 11, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 58 min on June 11, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
ALS Walk goes online
The Walk to End ALS in Cornwall. File photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Every year in June, members of the Cornwall community and the surrounding area gather at St. Lawrence College to walk in remembrance of those lost to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and to raise money to fight the disease.

“The ALS community knows a thing or two about resilience, courage and adaptability – and they are coming together virtually to show it,” reads a statement from the ALS Society of Canada. “As Canada responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with physical distancing, they have turned all Walk to End ALS event across Ontario into a fully online event.”

Taking place on Global ALS Awareness Day, June 21, this year’s Walk to End ALS will be taking place differently, with each registrant completing the walk on their own, but sharing their experience on social media through the hashtags #WalktoEndALS #strongertogether.

“We know how much people affected by ALS value the Walk. It’s more than a fundraiser, it builds community and connects people, demonstrating that we are all part of something bigger,” said Lianne Johnston, Regional Manager, Champlain Region at the ALS Society of Canada. “Now more than ever before, the Walk to End ALS will help raise much needed funds for research, community-based support and equipment for people, helping to alleviate the burden of this disease.”

To learn more, please visit www.walktoendals.ca/cornwall

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Transit union asking feds for emergency transit funding
Local News

Transit union asking feds for emergency transit funding

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall's Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 946 which represents workers with Cornwall Transit is joining…

Severe thunderstorm watch for Cornwall area June 10
Local News

Severe thunderstorm watch for Cornwall area June 10

CORNWALL, Ontario - Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Cornwall area on Wednesday, June 10. "Thunderstorms…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario