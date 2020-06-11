ALS Walk goes online

CORNWALL, Ontario – Every year in June, members of the Cornwall community and the surrounding area gather at St. Lawrence College to walk in remembrance of those lost to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and to raise money to fight the disease.

“The ALS community knows a thing or two about resilience, courage and adaptability – and they are coming together virtually to show it,” reads a statement from the ALS Society of Canada. “As Canada responds to the COVID-19 pandemic with physical distancing, they have turned all Walk to End ALS event across Ontario into a fully online event.”

Taking place on Global ALS Awareness Day, June 21, this year’s Walk to End ALS will be taking place differently, with each registrant completing the walk on their own, but sharing their experience on social media through the hashtags #WalktoEndALS #strongertogether.

“We know how much people affected by ALS value the Walk. It’s more than a fundraiser, it builds community and connects people, demonstrating that we are all part of something bigger,” said Lianne Johnston, Regional Manager, Champlain Region at the ALS Society of Canada. “Now more than ever before, the Walk to End ALS will help raise much needed funds for research, community-based support and equipment for people, helping to alleviate the burden of this disease.”

To learn more, please visit www.walktoendals.ca/cornwall