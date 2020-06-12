OPP investigate violent South Glengarry robbery

June 12, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 21 min on June 11, 2020
OPP Emblem.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On June 5, 2020 at approximately 12:02 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a robbery in a residence on Beaupre Road in South Glengarry Township.

The investigation has determined that two individuals, wearing disguises, broke into the residence and held the victim against his will.

The suspects Stole several items from the location, two air pistols, one air gun (rifle), cell phone, digital camera, a Medieval Silver metal helmet, two leather holsters with belt and other electronics.

Officers responding to the call were unable to locate the individuals responsible for the robbery.

Description of the suspects are as follows

–             Two white French-speaking males

–            18-25 years old

–             Both wearing jeans with dark t-shirts

–             wearing what was described as homemade surgical masks.

The victim suffered no injuries.

