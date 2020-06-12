Now hiring, cornwall, ontario

Patios open in Cornwall

June 12, 2020 at 16 h 29 min
By Nick Seebruch
Jessica Lanois and Stephen Patrick enjoy the newly re-opened patio at Truffles Burger Bar on Pitt St. in Cornwall on the first day that patios were allowed to be re-opened in Ontario on Friday, June 12, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – In accordance with the province of Ontario’s Stage Two re-opening plan, restaurants and bars were allowed to open their patios as of Friday, June 12.

Despite patios being open, indoor dining is not. To help restaurants maximize the value of their patios, the City of Cornwall is now accepting temporary patio extension applications.

On Monday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario  (AGCO) issued a decision allowing all licensed premises to temporarily extend their patio as long as that extension was permitted by their municipality.

Cornwall has decided to allow these extensions where possible and is encouraging businesses who seek to apply for an extended patio to contact Karl Doyle, Senior Planner with the City of Cornwall.

“I am happy to work with local restaurant owners to ensure that their plans meet safety and other municipal regulations,” said Doyle. “It is my goal to make the process as easy as possible and to expedite any approvals.”

The City is asking that businesses include the following information in their applications:

  • Address and contact information
  • Plan of patio, including number of tables and seats (consider using an aerial image from Google Maps)
  • If expansion is proposed, include the intended expansion along with the existing patio,
  • Indicate if a structure is being incorporated (for instance, a raised platform),
  • Timeframe,
  • Demonstration as to how bar/restaurant will comply with applicable provincial requirements, including physical distancing.

There is no cost to the application and owners are asked to contact Doyle by phone at 613-930-2787 ext. 2365 for by email at kdoyle@cornwall.ca

