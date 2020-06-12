Now hiring, cornwall, ontario

June 12, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Splash pads open Monday in Cornwall
CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced that on Monday, June 15, all of the City’s splash pads will re-open under new rules.

Cornwall has three splash pads, one each located in Lamoureux Park, St. Theresa Park, and Riverdale Park.

Each pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The splash pads will be opening under the following conditions:

  • Splash pads will be fenced to limit group sizes to 10 at a time.
  • Staff will enforce group size limits, and will ask screening questions before residents can enter the splash pad.
  • Groups of 10 will rotate through the splash pad, which will run for four minutes at a time.
  • Staff will provide hand sanitizer and will sanitize touch points in the splash pad regularly.

The City is asking anyone to stay home if they are feeling sick and that those enjoying the spalsh pad maintain 2 meters distance from one another. Additionally, while washrooms at the splash pads will be open, changing rooms will remain closed for the time being.

The City is also asking that participants be supervised by a parent or guardian who will be responsible for enforcing social distancing measures.

Cornwall has yet to announce when municipal pools will be opened for the season.

