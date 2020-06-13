DQ Golf for Kids Sake returning this summer

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall DQ Golf for Kids Sake tournament is returning on Wednesday, July 15 at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club.

This is the 26th anniversary of this important fundraiser in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

To recognize and adhere to COVID-19 regulations, the fundraiser has gone under a few changes for this year’s edition.

Instead of the traditional shotgun start, each foursome will be given a tee time to limit the number of people gathered at the same time.

Each foursome will have their own golf carts as well.

There will be a break for lunch and snacks after nine holes, and this year’s dinner is being sponsored by Scotiabank.

After a long day of golfing, participants will be able to treat themselves to a delicious rack & wing combo from Shoeless Joes, available for curbside pick-up or patio dining.

“We are look forward to reconnecting with our generous supporters,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Ron Graham.

Golfers from previous years will be contacted about the 26th annual DQ Golf for Kids Sake in the coming days.

Anyone interested in golfing, sponsoring or volunteering for the event can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters office – 613-933-8035 or by e-mail david.murphy@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

Seaway News is a media sponsor of this event.