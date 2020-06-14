Black business owner supporting other black entrepreneurs

Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Marc Lafleur, a Holy Trinity graduate and founder of truLOCAL, a meat subscription company, has announced an initiative to support other Black entrepreneurs.

truLOCAL has launched a grant program to support Black entrepreneurs and innovators, and will also be donating $5 from each sale of their popular Father’s Day Steak boxes to the Black Health Alliance, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the health of Black Canadians.

truLOCAL will be accepting grant applications between June 12 and June 26 with two winners being selected in early July. Applicants must submit a video describing how they would use the money to support Black communities. Each winner will receive $5,000.

“I am proud to be a Black Founder and CEO. Entrepreneurship is something that is near and dear to my heart, and I’m fortunate enough that truLOCAL has given me a platform that I can use to help make a difference. I want our focus to be on making sure other Black founders have equal opportunity to make a positive impact on Black communities across our country,” said Lafleur.

More information about truLOCAL and their Father’s Day Steak boxes can be found on their website.

