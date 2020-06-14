Chesley’s Inn wins bike friendly award

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Auberge Chelsea’s Inn is one of 19 businesses from across Ontario’s 13 tourism regions to be recognized with the Bike Friendly Business Award from the Ontario By Bike network.

“The level of service and enthusiasm that these 2020 award winning businesses welcome cyclists with surpasses our bicycle friendly certification criteria and truly is beyond exceptional. Cyclists are taking note and spreading the word. We are pleased to recognize their efforts serving the cycling community, both locals and cycle tourists.” said Louisa Mursell, Executive Director of Ontario By Bike / Transportation Options.

Robert Prowse, owner of Auberge Chesley’s Inn said that serving cycling enthusiasts is a pleasure he looked forward to.

“I have a group from Ottawa who rent all the rooms in the Inn every year. After six years it’s like the arrival of old friends to a party,” he said.