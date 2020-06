CORNWALL, Ontario – Boundary Rd. in Cornwall will be closed starting Monday morning, June 15.

Boundary Rd. will be closed from Marleau Ave. to Industrial Park Dr. starting at 7 a.m., and will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.

Across those two days, repairs will be taking place on the CN Rail tracks.

The City of Cornwall is asking residents to please call 613-932-5354 with any questions.