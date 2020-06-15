Driving for change

CORNWALL, Ontario – Taking trips to the hospital, while essential, can be daunting at the best of times and if you are a senior or a person with mobility issues, it can become nearly impossible.

Patients who have little other choice for transportation beyond public transit or taxi cabs can soon see their costs pile up and this can be especially true in rural areas.

Carefor is helping their clients travel to medical appointments through their driver program.

Over the past year, Carefor Drivers has approximately 500 customers in Eastern Ontario.

Carefor’s Transportation program began in 2012 and as of 2020, Eastern Ontario had around 100 volunteers supporting the program.

One such driver is Greg Hodsdon, who has been driving with the Carefor program in the Cornwall and SD&G area for over eight years.

“I’m not much of a desk person,” said Hodsdon. “I would see the vehicles out in the community and it looked like a fun job.”

Hodsdon explained that meeting people and brightening their days was a highlight of his job.

“You can make a difference in people’s lives and that feels really good,” he said.

Hodsdon said that one of his clients became like a second grandmother to him and his family.

“We became really close,” said Hodsdon. “We did the Kidney Walk together and she bought gifts for my son. She would make cookied for us and became a part of the family.”

Carefor’s Transportation service is a more affordable choice when compared to other for-profit options. Typically, Carefor charges between $0.42-$0.47 per km.

Carefor relies on donations to support programs, like their transportation service. Those interested in donating may do so online at https://carefor.ca/donate