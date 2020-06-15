Regional hospital services slowly returning

CORNWALL, Ontario – A joint statement issued by the Chiefs of Staff of the hospitals of the Champlain Region outlines how their institutions will be slowly resuming scheduled services.

“Care teams are reviewing each case individually based on medical need and urgency, ensuring that risks and benefits are properly evaluated before rescheduling the surgery, procedure, diagnostic imaging or clinic appointment that cannot be done virtually,” the statement reads. “Patients will be contacted as their care can be rescheduled.”

The joint statement goes on to explain that this plan will be measured in against hospital capacity to ensure that facilities are not overwhelmed. In addition to capacity, hospitals will also monitor their stock of personal protective equipment (PPE), and levels of staffing.

“We will carefully monitor our care volumes and adjust our plans as needed; decreasing some services again might be necessary if the region’s ability to meet the criteria changes, or COVID-19 activity increases in hospitals,” the statement reads. “And while some aspects of the patient experience will be different, such as fewer patients in waiting rooms, our teams will continue to deliver safe, high-quality, compassionate care.”

The statement notes that the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting effect on the Ontario healthcare system for years to come.

Cornwall Community Hospital, the Glengarry Memorial Hospital, and the Winchester District Memorial Hospital all are a part of the Champlain region.