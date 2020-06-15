Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

South Glengarry explores Agritourism

June 15, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 46 min on June 15, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Karen Carriere of Transition Cornwall+ at her South Stormont farm. In recent years, she and her husband Bill have invited the public to an annual festival on their farm. Just one example of agritourism. Submitted photo.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – At their meeting on Monday, June 15, South Glengarry Township Council heard a presentation about creating an Agritourism By-law.

Joanne Haley, the Township’s General Manager of Community Services explained what this new by-law could look like, including for allowing multiple structures on a property devoted to promoting agriculture.

Some examples of agritourism that Haley explained to Council included research, pick your own food, mazes, Bed & Breakfasts and more.

The main use of any property promoting agritourism must still be agricultural in nature rather than commercial or tourism.

“Agriculture is always the primary use. Inviting public in,” said Haley. “It is not intended to create a commercial use and interfere with the rural lifestyle.”

When asked for input on the shape of the by-law, South Glengarry Council stated that they wished to see it be as flexible as possible.

“I would like something on the less restrictive side than on the restrictive side,” said Councillor Stephanie Jaworski. “I want to allow people to be creative.”

Haley was asked to get input from the township’s Agricultural Committee and she will also be receiving feedback from the general public before presenting a by-law to council for a vote.

Haley stated that it will be a few months before she council sees the by-law.

