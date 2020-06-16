Province releases COVID workplace safety guide

ONTARIO – The province of Ontario has released a guide on Tuesday, June 16 to help workplaces re-open safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new guide will help each employer create a safety plan that is right for their own unique workplace,” said MPP Jim McDonell. “It includes important information on the use of face coverings, as well as applying controls in the workplace, from most important to least important. It also includes information on what personal protective equipment may be needed for workers.”

McDonell explained that the downloadable guide will help guide business owners and companies through the following strategies:

Identify the risks for transmitting the virus through person-to-person contact and actions such as touching faces with hands that have been contaminated by contact with surfaces and objects;

for transmitting the virus through person-to-person contact and actions such as touching faces with hands that have been contaminated by contact with surfaces and objects; Determine what controls are needed to help mitigate risk, such as engineering controls like the installation of plexiglass to separate workers from customers, administrative controls limiting the number of workers in a space at one time, and personal protective equipment including face and eye protection;

to help mitigate risk, such as engineering controls like the installation of plexiglass to separate workers from customers, administrative controls limiting the number of workers in a space at one time, and personal protective equipment including face and eye protection; Create a workplace safety plan based on the identified risks and appropriate controls specific to the employer’s workplace;

based on the identified risks and appropriate controls specific to the employer’s workplace; Implement the plan in the workplace, and review and update it as the situation evolves; and

in the workplace, and review and update it as the situation evolves; and Communicate the actions being taken to workers and other people entering the workplace.

“As more regions enter Stage 2 of reopening, we want to give businesses the tools and resources they need to adapt and succeed in this new environment,” said Premier Doug Ford. “By providing this guide on COVID-19 workplace safety, employers, employees, and customers can have the confidence they need to resume business as usual with the right health and safety measures in place.”