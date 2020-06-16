Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

RCMP arrest alleged gun smugglers

June 16, 2020 at 10 h 48 min
By Nick Seebruch
RCMP

GLEN WALTER, Ontario – The RCMP has arrested four individuals after a traffic stop on Wednesday, June 10.

The RCMP Cornwall detachment along with the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) became involved in a gun trafficking investigation.

“A male carrying a duffle bag was observed being dropped off by a boat in the Glen Walter area and getting into a vehicle,” reads a statement from the RCMP. “That vehicle was subsequently the subject of a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of four male individuals and the seizure of several firearms believed to have been smuggled into Canada from the United States.”

The investigation is ongoing.

