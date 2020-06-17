Akwesasne police ask for restraint with use of fireworks

AKWESASNE, Ontario – The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is advising the community that excessive lighting of fireworks has been creating undue stress on community members.

Fireworks create a severe noise disturbance that is alarming and frightening to elders, pets, children, and anyone with disabilities such as autism. They should be used sparingly. MCA has received numerous complaints, and we request that community members be mindful and considerate of their neighbours. Lighting of fireworks excessively or in the middle of the night is discouraged.

According to the Akwesasne By-Law Respecting the Sale of Fireworks Within the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne:

• Fireworks must be handled in a safe and prudent manner.

• Children under the age of sixteen (16) must be accompanied by an adult of 21 years of age of 21 in order to be in possession of fireworks.

Any person in violation of the By-Law is subjected to fines as well as confiscation of any explosives. Fines/penalties increase with each offence and could escalate to both a fine and imprisonment of 30 days. Criminal charges may also result, dependent on the circumstances.

We wish to ensure peace for all community members. Please maintain respect for one another and practice reasonable, safe and responsible fireworks use.