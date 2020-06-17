Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

OPP search for suspect after Winchester office vandalized

June 17, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 08 min on June 16, 2020
Provided by OPP
OPP Emblem.

WINCHESTER, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s help to identify an in individual after an incident at the OPP detachment in Winchester.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 13, 2020 an unknown individual approached the SD&G Detachment on St. Lawrence Street and threw a garbage barrel through a glass door. A parked cruiser was also damaged. The individual left the scene and the building remained secure.

The OPP is releasing surveillance video, in the hope that members of the public will be able to assist in identifying the individual involved. The video is posted on the OPP East Region Twitter account at @OPP_ER. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to call the SD&G OPP at 1-888-31-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

