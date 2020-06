The owners of Oneils Pub have brighten up their Patio to put smiles on everyone’s face so they had an amazing artist, Robbie Lariviere paint a mural about their lives on the wall and WOW what an amazing job!! He is a local boy from Long Sault . Kudos Robbie your work is amazing . Read about more patio openings in this week’s Seaway News along with South Stormont page and news, a feature on Jim Brownell- Looking back on 50 years plus much more. ( Photo–O’Neill’s Pub)