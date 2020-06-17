Seven active COVID-19 cases in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Cornwall has reached seven according to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

As of June 17 there have been 161 cases of COVID-19 reported in the EOHU region, 22 of those in Cornwall and 15 of those cases have since recovered.

For the rest of the EOHU region, there have been 27 cases recorded in the United Counties of SD&G with 24 of those since resolved.

In Prescott-Russell, there have been the most cases, 112 with 92 resolved. The only deaths due to COVID-19 so far in the region have been at the Pinecrest Nursing home in Prescott-Russell where 11 residents died from the virus.

So far, the EOHU has conducted over 12,000 COVID-19 tests.

“We are seeing sporadic cases, we continue to get questions about re-openings and what is permitted and what is not permitted,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU.