Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Community celebrates international student

June 18, 2020 — Changed at 22 h 30 min on June 18, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Community celebrates international student
Domenica Di Lascio in a convertible touring the neighbourhood to celebrate her Grade 12 graduation from St. Lawrence Secondary School. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the past 10 months, Denis and Tina St. Martin have been host parents to Italian student Domenica Di Lascio.

Di Lascio completed her Grade 12 year at St. Lawrence Secondary School and her host parents wanted to do their part to celebrate her graduation.

Due to COVID-19, no in person graduation ceremonies were possible, so instead, they decided to celebrate Di Lascio’s accomplishment with a parade through the neighbourhood.

Tina St. Martin explained that around 50 people in their cars or on their front lawns drove with Di Lascio through the neighbourhood to celebrate her accomplisment.

“It has been the most exciting experience of my life,” said Di Lascio in an interview with Seaway News. “I found friends and family and everyone was really nice.”

Now reaching the end of her stay in Canada, Di Lascio is preparing to return to Italy and her hometown of Lauria.

She said that she would then be completing her Grade 13 in Italy, and currently hopes to become a doctor one day.

“I always really enjoyed helping others,” she said. “By my host dad makes fun of me because I don’t like blood,” she joked.

Di Lascio said that she really appreciates that experiences that her house parents have given her and all of her neighbours for showing her support.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

St. Lawrence College offering free online workshops in June
Living

St. Lawrence College offering free online workshops in June

CORNWALL, Ontario - St. Lawrence College announced on Wednesday, May 27 that it will be offering online workshops starting in June…

Thank you from the road
Living

Thank you from the road

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Saturday, May 23, Bruce Hyderman and a group of fellow motorbike enthusiasts hit the open road to show their support for frontline workers and those…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario