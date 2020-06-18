Cornwall Public Library opens doors . . . slightly

CORNWALL, Ontario – With phase 2 of re-opening in eastern Ontario now in place, the Cornwall Public Library (CPL) will allow patrons to pick up their library material in the library beginning June 22 as the curbside service which began May 25 is discontinued. Patrons are to continue to select and reserve material online (or call the library) using their library account and once notified, pick them up without an appointment during opening hours.