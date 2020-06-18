Cornwall Public Library opens doors . . . slightly

CORNWALL, Ontario – With phase 2 of re-opening in eastern Ontario now in place, the Cornwall Public Library (CPL) will allow patrons to pick up their library material in the library beginning June 22 as the curbside service which began May 25 is discontinued. Patrons are to continue to select and reserve material online (or call the library) using their library account and once notified, pick them up without an appointment during opening hours.
Positive Customer Impact
The curbside service launched on May 25 proved to be very successful but now that we are permitted, moving the pickup service indoors will allow for more flexibility as patrons will not have to make an appointment and simply show up to pick up their reserved items. The evening opening hours on Wednesdays will also be welcome by library users as not everyone have been able to come in during the day opening hours.
Grab N’Go bags
CPL’s new Grab N’ Go bags of pre-selected, themed materials will make its debut on-site as well. The bags can be checked out while picking up other items.
Available services
Patrons may call the library for help on finding and reserving books rather than go online. The number to call is 613-932-4796. Other than limited reader’s advisory and circulation related services, there will be no other service provided in the library. Washrooms will be not be open to the Public! Returns will continue to be done in the library’s dropbox. The new library hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm., Wednesdays, 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm.