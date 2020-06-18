Heat Warning for region

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Cornwall on Thursday morning, June 18.

Environment Canada is forecasting the following temperatures between Thursday and Saturday evening:

Maximum temperatures today: 31 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 35 to 37).

Maximum temperatures Friday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 38 to 40).

Maximum temperatures Saturday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 38 to 40).

Environment Canada states that temperatures overnight will be between 18-20 degrees Celsius.

According to The Weather Network temperatures will feel as high as 35 on Thursday, as high as 37 on Friday and as high as 39 on Saturday.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”