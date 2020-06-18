Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Heat Warning for region

June 18, 2020 at 11 h 42 min
Reading time: 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Heat Warning for region
Heat Warning.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Cornwall on Thursday morning, June 18.

Environment Canada is forecasting the following temperatures between Thursday and Saturday evening:

Maximum temperatures today: 31 to 33 degrees Celsius (Humidex 35 to 37).
Maximum temperatures Friday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 38 to 40).
Maximum temperatures Saturday: 32 to 34 degrees Celsius (Humidex 38 to 40).

Environment Canada states that temperatures overnight will be between 18-20 degrees Celsius.

According to The Weather Network temperatures will feel as high as 35 on Thursday, as high as 37 on Friday and as high as 39 on Saturday.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Seven active COVID-19 cases in Cornwall
Regional News

Seven active COVID-19 cases in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Cornwall has reached seven according to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU). As of June…

Akwesasne police ask for restraint with use of fireworks
Regional News

Akwesasne police ask for restraint with use of fireworks

AKWESASNE, Ontario - The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service is advising the community that excessive lighting of fireworks has been creating…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario