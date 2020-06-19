Fatal crash on Hwy 401 in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a two vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound (between Dickinson Road and Upper Canada Road), South Dundas Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m on June 18, a westbound passenger vehicle collided with a westbound tractor trailer on Highway 401, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

The passenger of the westbound passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

The driver of the westbound passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second passengers in the westbound passenger vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).