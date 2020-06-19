Ontario releases plan for return to the classroom

ONTARIO – On Friday, June 19, the Ontario government unveiled its plan for the safe return of students to the classroom in the fall of 2020.

In addition to providing $4 million in funding for enhanced classroom cleaning, the province has also instructed school boards to develop contingencies for online learning, staggered bell times, alternating days of attendance, and more.

Depending on the public health scenario in September, the province has asked school boards to prepare three different options for learning.

Normal return to school with enhanced cleaning. Physical distancing, including limiting class sizes to a maximum of 15 students, possibly alternating attendance days, and having the same teacher with the same students as much as possible. At home online learning. This contingency is for if the school closures are extended, or if parents choose not to return their child to the classroom.

“We are taking every precaution, investing more, and listening to the best medical advice in the country to keep students, staff, and families safe,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “I want to assure parents safety is our guiding principle and the right supports are being put in place to ensure our students are set up for success. I am grateful to Ontario students, education staff, and communities for stepping up during this difficult period.”

School boards are being asked to have their plans prepared by Aug. 4, 2020. In the meantime, the province is instituting its own measures for their part of the plan including: