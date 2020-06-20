Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

Teen steals car, smashes OPP cruiser during chase

June 20, 2020 — Changed at 12 h 42 min on June 19, 2020
Provided by OPP
Picture of the damaged OPP cruiser.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On June 18, 2020 at approximately 12:36 a.m., Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to report of a stolen vehicle. Investigation revealed a 15 year-old had taken a family members vehicle from a residence. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it on County Road 12, South Stormont Township.

The vehicle then failed to stop and continued on. Officers utilized a tire deflation device, but the vehicle continued moving, striking two OPP cruisers. The vehicle then left the roadway on County Road 12 and the driver then fled on foot. Officers were then able to locate the suspect a short distance away with the assistance of the OPP Canine Unit. There were no injuries in the incident.

A 15 year-old-male from South Stormont, ON was arrested and is charged with:

– Flight while pursued by peace officers

– Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

– Assault peace officer with a weapon – three counts

– Mischief over $5,000 – two counts

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Cornwall court.

