Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

South Dundas installs first Farm 911

June 21, 2020 — Changed at 12 h 29 min on June 21, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Township of South Dundas
South Dundas installs first Farm 911
Pictured above from left: Jackie Pemberton from the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, South Dundas councillor Archie Mellan, Jim Shaw of the Dundas Federation of Agriculture, OPP Constable Laura Dargie and South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services fire chief Cameron Morehouse. Morrisburg Leader photo provided by the Township of South Dundas.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – June 17, 2020 marked the launch of the first sign installation for the South Dundas Emily 911 Farm Entrance Program.

The Emily 911 Farm Entrance Program provides agricultural landowners with the opportunity to apply for a civic address for a farm field. Farm accidents often occur in remote locations making it difficult for first responders to
locate the emergency in time. The installation of a civic address makes it easier for these first responders to identify the site of an accident or emergency and reduce their response time.

The first installation in South Dundas occurred on a farm property owned by Councillor Archie Mellan. As a local agricultural producer, Mellan worked with his fellow Council members and staff to bring the program to South Dundas.

“The South Dundas Council have been avid supporters of the Farm 911 initiative and are proud to be a Municipal partner,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds. “Councillor Mellan deserves a lot of credit for his work to bring this program to South Dundas. So, thank you to him and everyone for making this a reality and working to make our community a safer place.”

More information about the program and application forms can be found on the Municipal website.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Fatal crash on Hwy 401 in South Dundas
Regional News

Fatal crash on Hwy 401 in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a two vehicle collision on Highway 401 Westbound…

South Dundas opens some municipal services
Regional News

South Dundas opens some municipal services

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario - South Dundas, along with other local municipalities, are getting ready to re-open some of their services as…

Township of South Dundas supports Community Food Share
Regional News

Township of South Dundas supports Community Food Share

MORRISBURG, Ontario - On April 7, 2020, the Municipality of South Dundas in partnership with Community Food Share, launched the South…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario