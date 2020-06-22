Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

NC man arrested for possessing stolen gun at border

June 22, 2020 at 14 h 36 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
NC man arrested for possessing stolen gun at border

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mark Campbell, 50, of North Carolina was arrested on June 20, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Knowledge unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Firearm in a motor vehicle
• Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
• Importing a firearm without authority
• Possession of property obtained by crime

It is alleged the man was stopped at the Port of Entry and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 10, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Five arrested in Tuesday morning drug bust
Local News

Five arrested in Tuesday morning drug bust

CORNWALL, Ontario - On the morning of Jan. 21, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit, Criminal Investigation…

Woman allegedly uses glass object in assault
Local News

Woman allegedly uses glass object in assault

CORNWALL, Ontario - Leanne Duff, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21, 2020 and charged with the following: • Assault with a…

Man facing multiple charges after altercation with police
Local News

Man facing multiple charges after altercation with police

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020 and charged with the following: *         Assault…

Jenni MacDonald, Dominion Lending, Cornwall, Ontario