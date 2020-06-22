NC man arrested for possessing stolen gun at border

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mark Campbell, 50, of North Carolina was arrested on June 20, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Knowledge unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Firearm in a motor vehicle

• Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

• Importing a firearm without authority

• Possession of property obtained by crime

It is alleged the man was stopped at the Port of Entry and found to be in possession of a stolen handgun. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Sept. 10, 2020.