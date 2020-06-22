South Glengarry economy reopening

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is pursuing several initiatives to promote the local economic as businesses re-open after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are here and committed to supporting our local businesses and keeping our residents safe,” stated Meagan Bingley, acting Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator.

One sector that South Glengarry Economic Development is working to support are small business owners in the restaurant sector.

“We have been working closely with local restaurant owners over the past week, and it has been amazing to see the resiliency within our small business community,” said Bingley. “Restaurants have quickly navigated the process of extending their existing patios; or creating new patios to help bring a sense of normalcy back to our community.”

The province of Ontario is now allowing restaurants to re-open outside service, and to support that initiative, they are also allowing restaurants to temporarily extend their patios.

Other economic development initiatives that the Township is rolling out including a Business Reopening Toolkit which is available on the Township of South Glengarry website. The tool kit includes things like a maximum occupancy calculator, guidebooks, signs and more.

The Township is also a part of the Digital Main Street ShopHERE program, which is a program to support businesses in the creation of e-commerce websites.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of bringing e-commerce sites to business owners. It is great to see the government investing in initiatives and helping businesses connect with their clientele.” said Bingley. “We our proud of our business community; and look forward to supporting them during this difficult time. Please remember to shop and support local.