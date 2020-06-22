Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

South Glengarry economy reopening

June 22, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 04 min on June 21, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Glengarry economy reopening

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is pursuing several initiatives to promote the local economic as businesses re-open after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are here and committed to supporting our local businesses and keeping our residents safe,” stated Meagan Bingley, acting Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator.

One sector that South Glengarry Economic Development is working to support are small business owners in the restaurant sector.

“We have been working closely with local restaurant owners over the past week, and it has been amazing to see the resiliency within our small business community,” said Bingley. “Restaurants have quickly navigated the process of extending their existing patios; or creating new patios to help bring a sense of normalcy back to our community.”

The province of Ontario is now allowing restaurants to re-open outside service, and to support that initiative, they are also allowing restaurants to temporarily extend their patios.

Other economic development initiatives that the Township is rolling out including a Business Reopening Toolkit which is available on the Township of South Glengarry website. The tool kit includes things like a maximum occupancy calculator, guidebooks, signs and more.

The Township is also a part of the Digital Main Street ShopHERE program, which is a program to support businesses in the creation of e-commerce websites.

“The pandemic has shown the importance of bringing e-commerce sites to business owners. It is great to see the government investing in initiatives and helping businesses connect with their clientele.” said Bingley. “We our proud of our business community; and look forward to supporting them during this difficult time. Please remember to shop and support local.

Share this article

Suggested articles

South Glengarry explores Agritourism
Regional News

South Glengarry explores Agritourism

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday, June 15, South Glengarry Township Council heard a presentation about creating an Agritourism By-law. Joanne Haley,…

OPP investigate violent South Glengarry robbery
Regional News

OPP investigate violent South Glengarry robbery

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On June 5, 2020 at approximately 12:02 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G)…

South Glengarry launches project Emily
Regional News

South Glengarry launches project Emily

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - The Township of South Glengarry is pleased to announce the launch of the Emily Project - Farm 911 Civic Addressing initiative. Vacant and non-building…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario