South Stormont implements burn ban

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont implemented a burn ban on Monday, June 22.

“The Township of South Stormont Fire and Emergency Services has implemented a complete burn ban, effective immediately, throughout the entire Township due to dangerous burning conditions from the recent hot, dry weather,” reads a statement from the Township. “Fire and Emergency Services will continue to monitor the weather and will remove the ban when the conditions are appropriate.”

The Township of South Dundas announced on Monday that it too was considering implementing a burn ban if rain did not begin to fall soon. Until then, the Township advised caution when burning.