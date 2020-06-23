DriveTest Centres re-opening

ONTARIO – On Monday, June 22 DriveTest centres began to re-open across the province of Ontairo.

The centres are now offering limited services with the goal of fully re-opening by September.

The DriveTest centres were originally closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Ontario continues to gradually and safely reopen, reopening DriveTest centres will help get more people back to every day life,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “By resuming driver testing in a phased, staggered approach, important health and safety measures, such as physical distancing and extensive cleaning, can be maintained.”

All 56 DriveTest centres will be open as of Monday and will be offering G1 and M1 driver knowledge tests. The G1 and M1 licenses are the basic licenses to drive a car or a motorcycle respectively, with certain conditions applied.

To help promote safe social distancing, DriveTest centres will be serving customers based on their birthdays. Those born between January and June will have access to the centres during the first week, and those born between July and December the following week. These alternating weeks will continue until full services are restored.

Some part-time Travel Point locations which offer similar services also are re-opening, but at a more gradual rate.

The full list of DriveTest centre locations and services are available at DriveTest.ca