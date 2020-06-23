Lakeview Park closed because of COVID concerns

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont has announced that Lakeview Park will be closed this afternoon.

“Due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 transmission, vehicle traffic in the park and on the roadways, facility limitations for human waste, and the inability to ensure proper social distancing, the Township has made the decision to close Lakeview Park (County Road 2 and County Road 15 (Avonmore Road)) beginning Tuesday, June 23rd at 1:30 p.m. The park remain closed until further notice,” reads the statement from the Township.

For the past week or so, Lakeview Park’s beach became increasingly popular. Large crowds could frequently be observed to be full of people with cars lined up to the end of the driveway.

The Township went on to state that the enforcement of social distancing was beyond the Township’s resources.

The closure will be enforced by the Township and the OPP. The Township will announce on their website when Lakeview Park will open again.