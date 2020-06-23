Summerheights Golf, Cornwall, Ontario

OPP arrest barricaded person

June 23, 2020 at 15 h 32 min
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

IROQUOIS, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested one person after an overnight incident in Iroquois in the municipality of South Dundas.

On June 22, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPP officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Dundas Street. As a result of the situation, the OPP Tactics and Response Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) Canine (K9) and OPP Crisis Negotiators were called in to assist with this incident.

Officers entered the home early this morning and a 35-year-old male was taken into custody without incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

There was no public safety risk during this incident.

