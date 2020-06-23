Severe thunderstorm watch June 23

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cornwall and the surrounding area on Tuesday, June 23.

According to Environment Canada, the severe weather is expected across Eastern Ontario and into the National Capital region starting in late morning and continuing into the evening.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km/h can be expected as well as the possibility of 50 mm of rain in an hour or less.

According to The Weather Network thunderstorms are expected to begin in Cornwall at around 4 p.m. and could continue on and off into Wednesday morning.