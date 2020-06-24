Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Drug warrant executed on First St.

June 24, 2020 at 13 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
CORNWALL, Ontario – On June 23, 2020 members of the Cornwall Street Crime unit assisted by the Cornwall Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at a First Street residence. During a search of the residence a quantity of purple fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and hydromorphone was located. Also located was a quantity of Canadian currency, knives, pellet gun and a stolen bicycle. The following persons were taken into custody and charged as follows:

Peter Garlough, 40 of Cornwall was charged with:

– Fail to comply with a release order (possession of drugs and a weapon)
– Possession for purpose of trafficking – fentanyl
– Possession for purpose of trafficking – cocaine
– Possession for purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine
– Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
– Possession of stolen property (bicycle)
– Possession of hydromorphone

Malinda Rochon, 39 of Cornwall was charged with possession of methamphetamine and taken into custody on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. Lindsey Staniforth, 37 of Brockville was charged with possession of cocaine. All three were held for a bail hearing.

