Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Man arrested on weapons charges

June 24, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 36 min on June 23, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Man arrested on weapons charges

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 40-year-old Orleans man was arrested on June 22, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Careless use of a firearm
• Pointing a firearm
• Weapons for a dangerous purpose
• Assault with a weapon
• Uttering threats

It is alleged during an argument on June 19th, 2020 the man pointed a BB gun at his ex-girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. On June 22, 2020 the man was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Sunday bus service could cost city as much as $650K in first year
Local News

Sunday bus service could cost city as much as $650K in first year

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall received a report from administration on the possibility of…

Three arrested for break and enter
Local News

Three arrested for break and enter

CORNWALL, Ontario - Mohammed Chughtai, 24, Johnathan Gauthier, 20 both of Cornwall and Johnathan Carriere, 23 of Martintown were arrested on April 19, 2020 and charged as…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario