Man arrested on weapons charges

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 40-year-old Orleans man was arrested on June 22, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Careless use of a firearm

• Pointing a firearm

• Weapons for a dangerous purpose

• Assault with a weapon

• Uttering threats

It is alleged during an argument on June 19th, 2020 the man pointed a BB gun at his ex-girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. On June 22, 2020 the man was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim.