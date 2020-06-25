County asks residents to practice social distancing at splashpads, pools, beaches

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – As beaches, pools and splashpads re-open, the United Counties of SD&G are reminding residents to follow COVID-19 precautions when using these municipal amenities.

Such precautions include social distancing, wearing masks where social distancing is not possible, avoiding the use of common surfaces where possible, and vigorous hygiene.

The Township of South Stormont has already decided to close one beach and park, Lakeview Park and the public pool in St. Andrews West due to a lack of resources to properly enforce social distancing.

“Closure is not the tack townships and municipalities want to take,” said Warden Frank Prevost. “But the reality is the pandemic is not over. We must remain vigilant to avoid future outbreaks and a return to the economic lockdown we are now slowly rolling back.”

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) released the following information in regards to the opening and use of beaches, pools and splashpads.