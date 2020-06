SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On June 23, 2020, shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call.

SD&G OPP attended an address on Heron Road, South Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that Leonide EGOROV, age 28, sustained injuries from a fall. EGOROV later died from his injuries. The investigation and a post-mortem has confirmed death as non-suspicious.

There was no public safety concern at any time.