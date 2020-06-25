Sixth St. fire allegedly caused by drug production

CORNWALL, Ontario – Charges were laid a result of a joint investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall and members of Criminal Investigation Division. It is alleged on June 16, 2020 the use of volatile substances to extract cannabis resin from marijuana were ignited causing an explosion at a Sixth Street West residence. As the result of an ongoing investigation into the incident Benjamin Irwin, 27 of Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Arson: Disregard for human life

• Arson: Damage to Property x three

• Production of Cannabis resin

Irwin was released to appear in court at a later date.

The Cornwall Community Police Service would like to remind the public that the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this incident including any photos or videos of the fire to contact D/Cst. Lee at 613-933-5000 ext 2705