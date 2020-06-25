Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Sixth St. fire allegedly caused by drug production

June 25, 2020 at 10 h 01 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
Sixth St. fire allegedly caused by drug production

CORNWALL, Ontario – Charges were laid a result of a joint investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshall and members of Criminal Investigation Division. It is alleged on June 16, 2020 the use of volatile substances to extract cannabis resin from marijuana were ignited causing an explosion at a Sixth Street West residence. As the result of an ongoing investigation into the incident Benjamin Irwin, 27 of Cornwall was arrested on June 24, 2020 and charged with the following:

• Arson: Disregard for human life
• Arson: Damage to Property x three
• Production of Cannabis resin

Irwin was released to appear in court at a later date.

The Cornwall Community Police Service would like to remind the public that the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this incident including any photos or videos of the fire to contact D/Cst. Lee at 613-933-5000 ext 2705

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Drug warrant executed on First St.
Local News

Drug warrant executed on First St.

CORNWALL, Ontario - On June 23, 2020 members of the Cornwall Street Crime unit assisted by the Cornwall Emergency Response Team executed a warrant at a First Street residence.…

Man arrested on weapons charges
Local News

Man arrested on weapons charges

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 40-year-old Orleans man was arrested on June 22, 2020 and charged with the following: • Careless use of a firearm • Pointing a firearm • Weapons…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario