$4K worth of PPE donated to South Stormont facilities

LONG SAULT, Ontario – South Stormont based company M&L Supply Fire & Safety made a large donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nursing homes and retirement facilities in the Township to help protect their vulnerable populations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of the donations of surgical and N95 facemasks were Sunset Cove, Woodland Villa and Seniors Country Living in Lunenburg. The total cost of the donation was $4,000.

“We’ve been selling a lot of PPE to fire services across Ontario and Manitoba,” said Mark Prendergast, President of M&L Supply.

Prendergast had approached the Township to see if there would be an interest or a need for such a large donation of PPE.

“Mark said he had some money to give and we know these long term care facilities really need it,” said South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “Mark was more than happy to put that money towards this initiative. It is great to hace community minded people like Mark.”

“I wanted to give to seniors because they are the most affected by this and I couldn’t say no,” said Prendergast.

Woodland Villa, where Mark’s brother was once a resident has 111 seniors living in the facility and 130 staff members. As of this week, face masks are now a part of the staff uniform.

“The community out reach and donations we have received since the start of the pandemic has been phenomenal,” said Jana Sabourin, Administrator at Woodland Villa.