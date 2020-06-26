City of Cornwall, Canada Day

$4K worth of PPE donated to South Stormont facilities

June 26, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 23 min on June 26, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
$4K worth of PPE donated to South Stormont facilities
Staff at Woodland Villa receive a donation of PPE from M&L Supply Fire and Safety on Friday, June 26. M&L President Mark Prendergast pictured on the far right, and Mayor Bryan McGillis is on the far left at the back (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

LONG SAULT, Ontario – South Stormont based company M&L Supply Fire & Safety made a large donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to nursing homes and retirement facilities in the Township to help protect their vulnerable populations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of the donations of surgical and N95 facemasks were Sunset Cove, Woodland Villa and Seniors Country Living in Lunenburg. The total cost of the donation was $4,000.

“We’ve been selling a lot of PPE to fire services across Ontario and Manitoba,” said Mark Prendergast, President of M&L Supply.

Prendergast had approached the Township to see if there would be an interest or a need for such a large donation of PPE.

“Mark said he had some money to give and we know these long term care facilities really need it,” said South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “Mark was more than happy to put that money towards this initiative. It is great to hace community minded people like Mark.”

“I wanted to give to seniors because they are the most affected by this and I couldn’t say no,” said Prendergast.

Woodland Villa, where Mark’s brother was once a resident has 111 seniors living in the facility and 130 staff members. As of this week, face masks are now a part of the staff uniform.

“The community out reach and donations we have received since the start of the pandemic has been phenomenal,” said Jana Sabourin, Administrator at Woodland Villa.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local tourism industry receives funding
Regional News

Local tourism industry receives funding

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism have both received funding to help the region's industry recover. Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) is…

County asks residents to practice social distancing at splashpads, pools, beaches
Regional News

County asks residents to practice social distancing at splashpads, pools, beaches

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - As beaches, pools and splashpads re-open, the United Counties…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario