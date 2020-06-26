A cut for a cause and thousands raised for food bank

CORNWALL, Ontario – Thom Racine recently shaved his head and his mustache. The campaign to shave his head raised $6,335 and the Cornwall Police Association challenged him to lose his mustache as well, and that campaign raised an additional $3,295.

Karen Torrie-Racine, Thom’s wife, explained that they received donations from friends from Colorado, Hamilton, BC, Ottawa, all over, but especially from Cornwall.

All money raised has gone to support the St. Vincent de Paul Society. On Friday, June 19 Thom Racine and Karen Torrie-Racine presented their cheque for the shaving of Thom’s head.