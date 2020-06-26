City of Cornwall, Canada Day

A cut for a cause and thousands raised for food bank

June 26, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 02 min on June 26, 2020
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Pictured from left-to-right are CPS Cst. Jeff Lalonde, Sgt. Dave MacLean, CPA President, Thom Racine, St. Vincent de Paul Society Treasurer Mike McKinnon, volunteer Barry Roundpoint, and Claudette Gauthier (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Thom Racine recently shaved his head and his mustache. The campaign to shave his head raised $6,335 and the Cornwall Police Association challenged him to lose his mustache as well, and that campaign raised an additional $3,295.

Pictured from left-to-right are Mike McKinnon, Treasurer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Ken Hodgson, Vice President, Linda Hodgson, Director, Karen Torrie-Racine, Thome Racine, Barbara Champagne, Director, and Hubert Champagne, Director (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Karen Torrie-Racine, Thom’s wife, explained that they received donations from friends from Colorado, Hamilton, BC, Ottawa, all over, but especially from Cornwall.

All money raised has gone to support the St. Vincent de Paul Society. On Friday, June 19 Thom Racine and Karen Torrie-Racine presented their cheque for the shaving of Thom’s head.

