Local tourism industry receives funding

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism have both received funding to help the region’s industry recover.

Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) is supporting these local agencies with $180,142 and $78,364 respectively.

“We are thrilled with this investment in our local tourism sector,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement. “These funds will help support our local recovery efforts and encourage people to explore all of the amazing things our region has to offer.”

The two tourism offices are working together on promoting the Cornwall and SDG region. Initial steps will focus on marketing “hyper-local” attractions and features with a gradual expansion outward.

“We are very excited to be one of the destination marketing organizations to receive funding from the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) provided by FedDev Ontario. The hospitality and tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, and this funding will allow us to assist local tourism assets on the road to recovery. The people and businesses of SDG are no strangers to hard work, and it is that dedication and work ethic that will get is through these difficult times,” said SDG Counties Warden Frank Prevost.