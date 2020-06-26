Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

Local tourism industry receives funding

June 26, 2020 at 11 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Local tourism industry receives funding
The Cornwall Clocktower with a banner celebrating 2020 high school graduates. The Pride flag can be seen in the background. Taken June 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism have both received funding to help the region’s industry recover.

Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) is supporting these local agencies with $180,142 and $78,364 respectively.

“We are thrilled with this investment in our local tourism sector,” said Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement. “These funds will help support our local recovery efforts and encourage people to explore all of the amazing things our region has to offer.”

The two tourism offices are working together on promoting the Cornwall and SDG region. Initial steps will focus on marketing “hyper-local” attractions and features with a gradual expansion outward.

“We are very excited to be one of the destination marketing organizations to receive funding from the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) provided by FedDev Ontario. The hospitality and tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, and this funding will allow us to assist local tourism assets on the road to recovery. The people and businesses of SDG are no strangers to hard work, and it is that dedication and work ethic that will get is through these difficult times,” said SDG Counties Warden Frank Prevost.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

County asks residents to practice social distancing at splashpads, pools, beaches
Regional News

County asks residents to practice social distancing at splashpads, pools, beaches

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - As beaches, pools and splashpads re-open, the United Counties…

Cornwall Transit receives injection of funds
Regional News

Cornwall Transit receives injection of funds

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Thursday, June 25 the City of Cornwall took part in an announcement with the City of Brockville, the province…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario