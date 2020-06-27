South Glengarry man charged with unsafe use of firearm

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On June 20, 2020 at approximately 1:12 p.m, a Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer responded to a weapons call on Concession Road 7, South Glengarry Township. The investigation revealed an adult was target shooting in the area in an unsafe direction.

A 49 year -old male of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Careless use of Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused was released and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on September 2, 2020.