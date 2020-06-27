City of Cornwall, Canada Day

South Glengarry man charged with unsafe use of firearm

June 27, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 00 min on June 26, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
South Glengarry man charged with unsafe use of firearm
OPP Emblem.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On June 20, 2020 at approximately 1:12 p.m, a Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer responded to a weapons call on Concession Road 7, South Glengarry Township. The investigation revealed an adult was target shooting in the area in an unsafe direction.

A 49 year -old male of South Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

– Careless use of Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused was released and scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on September 2, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

OPP report South Glengarry man dies from fall
Regional News

OPP report South Glengarry man dies from fall

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario -  On June 23, 2020, shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G)…

South Glengarry economy reopening
Regional News

South Glengarry economy reopening

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry is pursuing several initiatives to promote the local economic as businesses re-open after the COVID-19 lockdown. “We…

South Glengarry explores Agritourism
Regional News

South Glengarry explores Agritourism

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - At their meeting on Monday, June 15, South Glengarry Township Council heard a presentation about creating an Agritourism By-law. Joanne Haley,…

Riverside Chrysler, Cornwall, Ontario