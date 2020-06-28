City of Cornwall, Canada Day

Second bite for Seguin Patate

June 28, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 41 min on June 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Jason Shoot outside of Seguin Patate's new location at Archie's Family Golf Course (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Seguin Patate is eager to open up its new location at Archie’s Family Golf Centre at 1719 Vincent Massey Dr.

The new location will be open as of 11 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

Owner Jason Shoot says that their menu will be familiar and full of the favourites that their customers have come to love from the Seguin Patate brand, including their famous Frick Fries.

Shoot explained that this expansion to a second site means that they will be expanding their team and have added six new positions to bring Seguin Patate to 15 staff total.

Shoot said that he approached the owners of Archie’s with the proposal to open up a Seguin Patate location at the golf course and they were eager to partner.

“It is a great pairing,” he said. “They have been great to work with. These are two iconic places in Cornwall working together. We are very excited to open our second location up and are happy to be on the west side of the city.”

Seguin Patate will continue to operate at their traditional location near FreshCo on Marlborough St. in addition to their new site in the west end.

The Seguin Patate location at Archie’s will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

