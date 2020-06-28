South Glengarry remembers fixture of agricultural community

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On Thursday, June 25 the South Glengarry community came out to honour the memory of Rodney Craig. Craig passed away on Sunday, June 21 at the age of 51.

Craig was well known in the agricultural and sports communities throughout South Glengarry. He worked for many years at the Munro Agromart in Lancaster.

Outside of his work in the ag community, Craig also donated his time to support minor hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and softball.

“Rodney was a great friend and colleague, well respected in the ag community, and everyone who met him remembered him. Our goal with the celebration is to help show his family how much impact he had on all of us. We hope to see you there,” wrote Dan Teasdale, of Munro Agromart.

Dozens and dozens of family and friends in their tractors and cars lined the road through the Williamstown Fairgrounds between Johnson Rd. and the Peanut Line as the family drove past on their way to a private funeral service.

“It was an amazing turnout of the Ag community as well as neighbors & friends,” said Tish Humphries who was present.