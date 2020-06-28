City of Cornwall, Canada Day

South Glengarry remembers fixture of agricultural community

June 28, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 52 min on June 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Glengarry remembers fixture of agricultural community
Some of the vehicles lined up at the memorial for Rodney Craig on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Submitted photo.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On Thursday, June 25 the South Glengarry community came out to honour the memory of Rodney Craig. Craig passed away on Sunday, June 21 at the age of 51.

Craig was well known in the agricultural and sports communities throughout South Glengarry. He worked for many years at the Munro Agromart in Lancaster.

Outside of his work in the ag community, Craig also donated his time to support minor hockey, lacrosse, soccer, and softball.

“Rodney was a great friend and colleague, well respected in the ag community, and everyone who met him remembered him. Our goal with the celebration is to help show his family how much impact he had on all of us. We hope to see you there,” wrote Dan Teasdale, of Munro Agromart.

Dozens and dozens of family and friends in their tractors and cars lined the road through the Williamstown Fairgrounds between Johnson Rd. and the Peanut Line as the family drove past on their way to a private funeral service.

“It was an amazing turnout of the Ag community as well as neighbors & friends,” said Tish Humphries who was present.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Golden realtor remembered
Obituary

Golden realtor remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario - Often buying or selling a home is one of the most important days in the lives of young couples, families, and seniors and for 44 years Michael DeBoer had…

Cornwall man with musical passion remembered
Obituary

Cornwall man with musical passion remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario - Larry "Bud" O'Byrne, a Cornwall musician, father, husband, and businessman passed away suddenly on Thursday, April…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario