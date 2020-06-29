City of Cornwall, Canada Day

Canada Day in Cornwall

June 29, 2020 at 11 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Canada Day in Cornwall
The Larose brothers were enjoying Canada Day in Lamoureux Park.

CORNWALL, Ontario – While there cannot be in person celebrations this year, there is still a party planned to celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday.
There will be a live concert, as well as messages from regional leaders from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

The event will be broadcast live on YourTV Cogeco channel 11 and online at https://yourtv.tv/cornwall.

Musical acts for this event include: Mike McAnany, Art Levert, Nick Seguin, The Capital Beatles, Sound Check, Roxanne Delage, Ugly Funkling, The Shiners, The County Lads, and Rodney Rivette.

Messages of celebration from local officials will be shared from the Mayor of Cornwall Bernadette Clement, MPP Jim McDonell and MP Eric Duncan.

Thanks to local sponsors, there will also be gift baskets available to win. To win a gift basket, participants are being asked to submit a photo of themselves showing how they are enjoying the virtual Cornwall Canada Day concert to https://cornwall.formbuilder.ca/English-Forms/Canada-Day-Prizes

