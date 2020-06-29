SNC warns of low water levels in region

SOUTH NATION, Ontario – The South Nation Conservation Authority (SNC) has declared Level I low water conditions across their jurisdiction as of Monday, June 29.

The SNC monitors the ecosystem of the South Nation region, including northern and western parts of the United Counties of SD&G.

The SNC states that the low water level conditions are due to a drier than normal spring.

“While in Level I status, SNC asks residents and businesses to reduce their water consumption by 10 per cent to help mitigate the impacts of low water conditions,” reads a statement from the SNC. “Water consumption can be reduced by limiting non-essential uses such as watering your lawn or washing your car. Of the three Levels of low water conditions, a Level I indicates that there is the potential of a water supply problem should current precipitation and stream flow trends persist. A Level II condition indicates minor supply issues may be apparent and conservation and non-essential restriction is adopted, and a Level III condition indicates the failure of the water supply to meet demand.”