Todd Lalonde appointed to OCT Council

CORNWALL, Ontario – Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario Chair Todd Lalonde has been appointed to the Council of the Ontario College of Teachers.

The 37 member Council governs the college and shapes the teaching profession in Ontario. Lalonde will be one of 14 Council members appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. Lalonde will be serving for a two-year term.

“Your appointment to the Council recognizes the significant commitment and contribution you have made to local community and professional organizations,” noted Minister of Education Stephen Lecce in a letter to Lalonde acknowledging the appointment.

Lalonde has served on the CDSBEO Board for 14 years and is in his fourth term as chair.

“This is certainly an exciting opportunity to complement my current role in education governance,” said Lalonde. “I am extremely pleased and grateful for this appointment, and I am committed to expanding my role to serve in the interests of the education community.”