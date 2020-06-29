City of Cornwall, Canada Day

Todd Lalonde appointed to OCT Council

June 29, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 57 min on June 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Todd Lalonde appointed to OCT Council
Todd Lalonde. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario Chair Todd Lalonde has been appointed to the Council of the Ontario College of Teachers.

The 37 member Council governs the college and shapes the teaching profession in Ontario. Lalonde will be one of 14 Council members appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. Lalonde will be serving for a two-year term.

“Your appointment to the Council recognizes the significant commitment and contribution you have made to local community and professional organizations,” noted Minister of Education Stephen Lecce in a letter to Lalonde acknowledging the appointment.

Lalonde has served on the CDSBEO Board for 14 years and is in his fourth term as chair.

“This is certainly an exciting opportunity to complement my current role in education governance,” said Lalonde. “I am extremely pleased and grateful for this appointment, and I am committed to expanding my role to serve in the interests of the education community.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Glengarry man charged with unsafe use of firearm
Regional News

South Glengarry man charged with unsafe use of firearm

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On June 20, 2020 at approximately 1:12 p.m, a Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial…

$4K worth of PPE donated to South Stormont facilities
Regional News

$4K worth of PPE donated to South Stormont facilities

LONG SAULT, Ontario - South Stormont based company M&L Supply Fire & Safety made a large donation of Personal Protective Equipment…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario