Fatal crash in South Glengarry

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a single vehicle collision on County Rd. 19 (between County Rd. 20 and Headline Rd.), South Glengarry Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that at approximately 6:24 a.m., a westbound passenger vehicle left the roadway and rolled over on County Rd. 19, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver (age 75 ) of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).