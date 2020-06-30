City of Cornwall, Canada Day

Fatal crash in South Glengarry

June 30, 2020 at 15 h 35 min
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG (Shawna O'Neill photo).

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a single vehicle collision on County Rd. 19 (between County Rd. 20 and Headline Rd.), South Glengarry Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that at approximately 6:24 a.m., a westbound passenger vehicle left the roadway and rolled over on County Rd. 19, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver (age 75 ) of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at scene.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

