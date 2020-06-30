Recognizing miracles

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, June 30, Nolan Quinn, franchise owner of Dairy Queen (DQ) Cornwall was recognized by the company’s corporate office for his work in raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) with their Miracle Maker Award.

In 2019, the Cornwall DQ raised over $40,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network and the money contributed to that organization went to support the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

“We are not in it for the accolades, but it is nice when corporate recognizes the work we do,” said Quinn.

“Nolan is tireless in his commitment to raising funds for CHEO. He demonstrates this commitment and passion by motivating his crew and participating in every opportunity to support local sick kids including Miracle Treat Day, Round Up, Funding Innovation and Donation Boxes,” reads a statement from DQ.

Quinn explained his passion for supporting CMN and CHEO.

“In this area, everyone knows someone who has gone to CHEO,” he said. “And we all know someone who has had a good experience at CHEO. It is an easy ask for the community.”

He also pointed out that the numbers raised by DQ Cornwall would not have been obtainable without the support from the Cornwall community and his own staff.

Whenever a DQ Cornwall staff member uses their discount at their store $1 is donated to CMN. Around $5,000 a year is donated to CMN through these staff purchases alone.

The award winner is nominated by fellow franchise owners from across Canada.

“I got a little emotional when I found out,” said Quinn. “It does hit home.”

In the past three to four years, DQ Cornwall has raised nearly $100,000 for CHEO.